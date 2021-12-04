Gujarat: Raj Kumar appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (Home)

On his repatriation after central deputation, 1987-batch IAS officer Raj Kumar has been appointed as the new Additional Chief Secretary in the Home Department of Gujarat government.

In a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the government said Rajiv Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Mines will be relieved of the additional charge of home department that he had been holding.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Kumar was sent on central deputation in April 2015 and has worked with the Finance, Labour & Employment and Defence departments. His last posting was as Secretary, Defence Production.