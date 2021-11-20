Gujarat: Unseasonal rains continue, IMD says moderate showers till Sunday

UNSEASONAL HEAVY rainfall in the North Gujarat districts including Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Kutch along with Narmada and South Gujarat districts of Valsad and Navsari continued for the second day Friday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the cyclonic circulation associated with the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea is expected to bring moderate rainfall till Sunday across the state.

Palanpur in Banaskantha recorded the highest rainfall of 64 mm in the state. Other talukas to record rainfall above 50 mm were Sami (57 mm) and Saraswati (53 mm) in Patan along with Vapi in Valsad (52 mm).

A total of 56 talukas recorded rainfall till Friday evening including Vansda in Navsari that received 41 mm rainfall followed by Danta (39 mm) and Kanrej (36 mm) in Banaskantha, Patan (36 mm) while Anjar (34 mm) and Bhuj (33 mm) in Bhuj too received rainfall.

“Light to moderate rain, thundershowers is very likely in the districts of Gujarat including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, in the districts of Saurashtra namely Amreli and Bhavnagar,” the IMD forecast for Saturday stated.

AlsoDang, Tapi, Narmada, Navsari, Valsad are expected to receive moderate rainfall on Sunday.