Gujarat rains: Boundary wall collapses on labourers in Ahmedabad, 3 critical

A boundary wall collapsed on five labourers in the Ognaj area of Ahmedabad in another spell of heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, according to officials. The incident happened when the labourers working at an under-construction site took refuge from the rain near the adjoining boundary wall, they said.

The fire department conducted a rescue operation and rushed them to Sola Civil Hospital. Three of them are reported to be critical, said officials.

Red alert issued for southern and coastal districts by the IMD. Orange alert sounded for several adjoining districts.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad city recorded an average rainfall of 27 mm from 8 am 10 am. Areas like Chandlodiya (53 mm), Gota (49 mm), Science City (46 mm) and Bodakdev (34 mm) in the northwest zone, along with Chandkheda (58 mm) and Usmanpura (52.5 mm) in the west zone, recorded the maximum rainfall between these two hours. Viratnagar in the east zone also recorded heavy rainfall of 42 mm.

Commuters had a tough time during the morning rush hour as these areas reported waterlogging. Looking at the situation, the Ahmedabad city district education officer directed all school principals to take note of the heavy rainfall and local conditions to decide on closure.

Red alert for southern, coastal districts

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts in the south and Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Junagadh in the coastal areas of the Saurashtra peninsula till 8.30 am Friday. Districts under orange alert are Amreli and Porbandar, Bharuch, Narmada, Chhota Udepur and Vadodara.

Southern districts Navsari and Valsad were inundated due to heavy rains Thursday morning. Chikhli and Gandevi talukas in Navsari district recorded the highest rainfall of 168 and 156 mm, respectively, while Dharampur in Valsad recorded 153 mm in barely four hours from 6 am to 10 am.

Other talukas to record heavy rainfall in these two districts were Khergam (75 mm), Pardi (73 mm), Kaprada (53 mm), Vansda (52 mm) and Vapi (50 mm).