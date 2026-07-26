Gujarat gets 22% seasonal rainfall in 4 days, Kutch still faces deficit

Gujarat has received over 22 per cent of its seasonal rainfall in the last four days, bringing the total to over 53 per cent (487.81 mm) as of Sunday morning. While the southern parts of the state have already recorded excess rainfall, Kutch is still facing a deficit.
According to data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, the state’s average rainfall rose from 31.06 per cent on July 22 to 53.67 per cent on July 26. South Gujarat led the state, with its seasonal share jumping from 49.4 per cent to 77.7 per cent in just five days.
East Central Gujarat recorded an increase from 20.25 per cent to 45.22 per cent of its seasonal average. North Gujarat registered a 24.78 per cent surge during the same period. Kutch climbed from a meagre 3.5 per cent on July 22 to over 18 per cent on Sunday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects minimal gains for Kutch over the next five days, forecasting only light to moderate showers in the region.
The rainfall data revealed that, as of July 26, 28 talukas out of a total of 268, primarily in Navsari, Valsad, Surat, Dang, and a few in Tapi, have recorded over 1,000 mm of rainfall. Among them, Valsad district’s Kaprada taluka received a record 2,816 mm of rainfall, followed by Umergam with 2,569 mm, Nanapondha with 2,267 mm, and Pardi with 2,210 mm. The district has recorded an average rainfall of 2,249 mm this year, compared to only 1,367 mm on the same date in 2025.
As of July 26, the state average rainfall showed minimal variation compared to the previous year, remaining above 55 per cent and evenly distributed across regions. For example, all five regions received over 50 per cent of average rainfall, with the Kutch region recording the highest at 64 per cent. The rainfall percentages in the other regions were as follows: North Gujarat had 54 per cent, East Central recorded 51.65 per cent, Saurashtra received 54.27 per cent, and South Gujarat recorded 60.39 per cent.
Five weather systems
The reason attributed for this exceptionally heavy rainfall this week is the formation of five systems over the state. These included two troughs, one Western Disturbance, a low pressure area and an offshore trough leading to rainfall over Gujarat. Though cited by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities as a normal phenomenon during the monsoon season, IMD Ahmedabad region director A K Das said that among these five, though all contribute to the ongoing rains, the low pressure area has a larger impact in terms of rainfall.
Further, as per the IMD data, districts of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Kheda have recorded a large excess (60 per cent and more above the normal rainfall) as on July 26. On the contrary, Kutch, Jamnagar, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod and Chhota Udepur are in the red zone with deficient rainfall (20 to 59 per cent below normal rainfall).
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Also, the IMD data further reveals that Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar have not received much rainfall, at 87 and 61 per cent below normal, respectively.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More