Gujarat gets 22% seasonal rainfall in 4 days, Kutch still faces deficit

Gujarat has received over 22 per cent of its seasonal rainfall in the last four days, bringing the total to over 53 per cent (487.81 mm) as of Sunday morning. While the southern parts of the state have already recorded excess rainfall, Kutch is still facing a deficit.

According to data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, the state’s average rainfall rose from 31.06 per cent on July 22 to 53.67 per cent on July 26. South Gujarat led the state, with its seasonal share jumping from 49.4 per cent to 77.7 per cent in just five days.

East Central Gujarat recorded an increase from 20.25 per cent to 45.22 per cent of its seasonal average. North Gujarat registered a 24.78 per cent surge during the same period. Kutch climbed from a meagre 3.5 per cent on July 22 to over 18 per cent on Sunday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects minimal gains for Kutch over the next five days, forecasting only light to moderate showers in the region.