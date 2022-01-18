Gujarat to receive rainfall on January 21 and 22: IMD

Gujarat is expected to receive rainfall on January 21 and 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

“Light rain in districts of North Gujarat namely Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha and in Kutch district’ is expected on January 21 and 22, while ‘dry weather very likely in all districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and in the remaining districts of North Gujarat”, the weather department said in its bulletin.

With North-easterly to Easterly winds prevailing at lower levels over the region, Gujarat continues to witness cold weather conditions.

Naliya recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Other centres to report low temperatures include Deesa at 10.8 degrees Celsius, Kandla Airport at 11.2, Gandhinagar and Vallabh Vidyanagar both at 12.3, Surendranagar 12.5, Bhuj 12.8, Ahmedabad 13.1, Rajkot 13.3, Vadodara 13.4, Kandla Port at 13.6 and Bhavnagar 14.2 degrees Celsius.