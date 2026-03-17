Light to moderate rainfall likely in Gujarat from March 18-20: Met

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Following a heat wave, Gujarat is expected to receive rainfall this week – from March 18 till 20 – the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
In its forecast issued on Tuesday, that light to moderate rain along with thundershowers are expected in the districts of North Gujarat including Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha, in the districts of Saurashtra including Jamnagar, Morbi and Dwarka along with Kutch on Wednesday.
On March 19, ‘Light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Dahod and Panchmahal; at a few places in the districts of Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad; at a few places in Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad and Kutch,” the IMD said.
On March 20, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod and Mahisagar and Kutch are expected to receive light rainfall.
However, districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Kheda and Anand are expected to remain dry on these days.
After a heat wave witnessed across the state last week, temperatures dropped on Tuesday. The highest maximum temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Rajkot followed by Amreli at 37.1 degree Celsius.
Ahmedabad recorded 36.7 degree Celsius, Deesa 37.2, Bhuj 37, Gandhinagar 36.5, Vadodara 36, Kandla 34.7, Bhavnagar 34.6 Naliya 33.6, Surat 32.9 and Porbandar 31.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday.
The minimum temperatures were recorded in the range of 24.2 degree Celsius-the highest at Dwarka at-to 16.2 degrees Celsius at Dang. Bhuj and Naliya in Kutch were at 20.8 and 18 degree Celsius, respectively.
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