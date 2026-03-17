Light to moderate rainfall likely in Gujarat from March 18-20: Met

On March 20, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod and Mahisagar and Kutch are expected to receive light rainfall. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

Following a heat wave, Gujarat is expected to receive rainfall this week – from March 18 till 20 – the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In its forecast issued on Tuesday, that light to moderate rain along with thundershowers are expected in the districts of North Gujarat including Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha, in the districts of Saurashtra including Jamnagar, Morbi and Dwarka along with Kutch on Wednesday.

On March 19, ‘Light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Dahod and Panchmahal; at a few places in the districts of Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad; at a few places in Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad and Kutch,” the IMD said.