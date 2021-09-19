Gujarat recovers from rainfall deficit as skies open up in September

Gujarat received 32 per cent of the season’s average rainfall in 19 days of September, covering most of the rainfall deficit that had posed a drought-like situation in several districts, raising concerns over water scarcity.

This month’s rainfall bounty comes against 43 per cent average rainfall received till August 31 since the onset of southwest monsoon in the state on June 11. The figure has gone up to 75 per cent in 19 days till September 19, reveals the data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Rescue teams from INS Valsura in Jamnagar deployed on Sep 13, 2021 to assist district administration in rescuing a large number of stranded people in rain affected inundated areas of the city. Food packets were also provided by the teams. (PTI Photo) Rescue teams from INS Valsura in Jamnagar deployed on Sep 13, 2021 to assist district administration in rescuing a large number of stranded people in rain affected inundated areas of the city. Food packets were also provided by the teams. (PTI Photo)

By August 31, the state had received 362 mm rainfall during the season that inccreased to 485 mm by September 10. From September 12 to 19, Gujarat recorded over 110 mm total rainfall. On September 12, the total rainfall received by the state was 515 mm (61 per cent of season’s average rainfall), which increased to 625 mm on September 19 (75 per cent of season’s average rainfall).

With the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the week starting September 20, the state is expected to recover its rainfall deficit, say India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

Surat: Saints of Swaminarayan Gurukul walk on a roadside during rain in Surat, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo) Surat: Saints of Swaminarayan Gurukul walk on a roadside during rain in Surat, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)

“From deficit rainfall, the monsoon is now normal over Gujarat. There is only a deficit of 17 per cent, majorly in the north and central parts of Gujarat, while Saurashtra has recorded normal rainfall this monsoon season,” says Manorama Mohanty, IMD Ahmedabad regional director.

Adding the deficit is expected to be recovered in the coming days, Mohanty told The Indian Express, “For September 20 and 21, there is heavy rainfall forecast for the north, central and south Gujarat region following a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Saurashtra region on September 22 and 23.”

Jamnagar: NDRF personnel evacuate people during a rescue operation after floods due to heavy rain in Jamnagar, Monday, September 13, 2021. (PTI Photo) Jamnagar: NDRF personnel evacuate people during a rescue operation after floods due to heavy rain in Jamnagar, Monday, September 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The rainfall forecast is attributed to the low pressure area over central parts of east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh with an associated cyclonic circulation along with the monsoon trough that passes over parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal.

However, though the state has recorded 75 per cent of season’s average rainfall, a few districts are sill facing deficit ranging from 21 per cent to 47 per cent.

As per IMD records as on September 17, Dahod has the largest deficit of 47 per cent followed by Gandhinagar (46 per cent), Ahmedabad (43 per cent), Mehsana (41 per cent), Vadodara (42 per cent), and Aravalli and Kheda (40 per cent).

Four districts — Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar and Rajkot — have received excess rainfall this season.