Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Watch: Roads submerged, schools shut as rain batters Gujarat

The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for heavy to very heavy rains in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur districts, as well as Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi in the Saurashtra region till Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad |
Updated: July 13, 2022 1:11:47 pm
Rajkot: Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Ring Road after monsoon rains, in Rajkot, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat over the last few days, severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and interior parts of western Gujarat. In the last 24 hours, six people have died in rain-related incidents, taking the toll to 69 since June 1.

A total of 27,896 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas and 18,225 of them remained in shelters while the others have returned home, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told news agency PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for heavy to very heavy rains in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur districts, as well as Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi in the Saurashtra region till Saturday.

The administration in Gujarat’s Kutch district has ordered the closure of schools and anganwadis for two days — Wednesday and Thursday — owing to the heavy rainfall in the region for the last few days and the forecast for more rains till the end of Thursday.

A flood-like situation emerged in Navasari district with the roads submerged and rainwater inundating residential premises.

