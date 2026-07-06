Heavy rain batters Saurashtra and South Gujarat; Amreli’s Rajula records 10 inches

Gujarat has now received 17 per cent of its total average for the season. (Express Photos)

A woman died after a shed collapsed on her as heavy rain battered Gujarat over the past 24 hours, with Rajula taluka in Amreli district recording a peak of 10 inches of rainfall.

The downpour led to rising dam water levels and triggered power outages across several areas.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Amreli’s Dhari taluka recorded over 9 inches of rainfall, Khambha over 6 inches, and Savarkundla over 5 inches. Jafrabad, Bagasra, and Liliya talukas also saw more than 4 inches of rainfall. Subir and Ahwa talukas in Dang district recorded over 5 inches and 4 inches of rainfall, respectively.

Sabarkantha district’s Vijayanagar and Gir Somnath’s Una taluka recorded 4 inches of rainfall, while Jesar in Bhavnagar and Chikhli in Navsari saw more than 3 inches. Mahuva and Gariyadhar talukas in Bhavnagar; Vapi, Umargam, and Kaprada in Valsad; Dolvan, Vyara, and Valod in Tapi; Gir Gadhada and Kodinar in Gir Somnath; Gandevi in Navsari; Chuda in Surendranagar; Ambika and Amreli in Surat also received more than 2 inches of rainfall. More than 1 inch of rain was recorded in 32 other talukas, while less than 1 inch of rainfall was recorded in 105 talukas. In total, 164 talukas across the state received rain during this period.