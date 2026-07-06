Heavy rain batters Saurashtra and South Gujarat; Amreli’s Rajula records 10 inches

A woman died after a shed collapsed on her as heavy rain battered Gujarat over the past 24 hours, with Rajula taluka in Amreli district recording a peak of 10 inches of rainfall.
The downpour led to rising dam water levels and triggered power outages across several areas.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Amreli’s Dhari taluka recorded over 9 inches of rainfall, Khambha over 6 inches, and Savarkundla over 5 inches. Jafrabad, Bagasra, and Liliya talukas also saw more than 4 inches of rainfall. Subir and Ahwa talukas in Dang district recorded over 5 inches and 4 inches of rainfall, respectively.
Sabarkantha district’s Vijayanagar and Gir Somnath’s Una taluka recorded 4 inches of rainfall, while Jesar in Bhavnagar and Chikhli in Navsari saw more than 3 inches. Mahuva and Gariyadhar talukas in Bhavnagar; Vapi, Umargam, and Kaprada in Valsad; Dolvan, Vyara, and Valod in Tapi; Gir Gadhada and Kodinar in Gir Somnath; Gandevi in Navsari; Chuda in Surendranagar; Ambika and Amreli in Surat also received more than 2 inches of rainfall. More than 1 inch of rain was recorded in 32 other talukas, while less than 1 inch of rainfall was recorded in 105 talukas. In total, 164 talukas across the state received rain during this period.
In Amreli’s Savarkundla taluka, a 29-year-old woman from Giniya village died after the wall of a shed collapsed on her while she was preparing meals. Heavy rain and storms disrupted power supply to 2,804 villages.
To meet any emergency situation, 10 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 25 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in districts. In addition, four NDRF and eight SDRF teams have been kept in reserve for urgent needs.
Six dams on high alert
The surge in water has filled the Sardar Sarovar Dam to 65 per cent capacity, or 2.15 lakh Million Cubic Feet (MCFT). Across 206 other reservoirs, 2.09 lakh MCFT of water has been stored.
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Two of the dams are 100 per cent full, 18 dams are more than 70 per cent full, 20 dams are more than 50 per cent full, 49 dams are more than 25 per cent full, and 117 dams are less than 25 per cent full.
Thus, six dams are on a high alert, while seven others have alerts and seven have “warning levels”.
In view of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, the government has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Thursday.
17% rain of seasonal average
Gujarat has 17 per cent of its total average rainfall for the season. The Saurashtra zone saw the highest rainfall at 23 per cent of the average, followed by South Gujarat at 20 per cent, East-Central Gujarat at 12 per cent, and North Gujarat at 10 per cent. The Kutch zone has recorded the lowest, at 0.42 per cent.
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Since June 1, 777 people have been shifted to safer places from Navsari, Junagadh, Tapi, Dang, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Amreli districts, while 60 people trapped in flood waters have been successfully rescued across Gujarat, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More