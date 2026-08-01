Lake bank bursts, floods Vavdi village in Surendranagar; 3 dams overflow

A LAKE in Vavdi village of Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar burst its banks on Saturday after heavy rainfall in the district.
The collapse of the lake’s retaining wall led to the water in the local reservoir flooding the village and water entering homes and connecting roads. SP Premsukh Delu told The Indian Express that police personnel were on the spot and that no loss of life was reported in the incident.
Surendranagar was one of several districts in Saurashtra to be on red alert and received heavy rainfall on Saturday along with Rajkot and Morbi, and more expected on Sunday as well.
The Vansal Dam on Saturday overflowed and as a part of safety and precaution, the administration instructed the locals of Chuda and Gokharwala villages in the low-lying areas of the dam not to move near the river bed or in the surrounding areas as well as not to make any attempt to cross the river.
The Nayka Dam on the Bhogavo River in Muli taluka of Surendranagar and Muli taluka also reached 100 per cent of capacity and overflowed on Saturday. A total of 10 gates of the dam were opened up to 1.82 meters due to a fresh inflow of 22,666 cusecs of water into the Nayka Dam, out of which 20,000 cusecs of water was subsequently released into the river. Villagers of low-lying villages were asked to shift their livestock to safe places.
The Bhogavo-2 (Dholidhaja) Dam, located in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar district was close to overflowing on Saturday due to the continuous increase in water inflow upstream of the dam. This has raised concerns for residents of Surendranagar City, Wadhwan City, Joravarnagar and Ratanpar, as well as the surrounding low-lying rural areas in these talukas.
Three members of a family – a couple and their infant – who got stranded in floodwaters in Kerala village of Wadhwan taluka were rescued by firefighters and Prant Officer Mehul Bharwad and his team.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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