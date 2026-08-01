Lake bank bursts, floods Vavdi village in Surendranagar; 3 dams overflow

Surendranagar was one of several districts in Saurashtra to be on red alert and received heavy rainfall on Saturday along with Rajkot and Morbi, and more expected on Sunday as well. (Express Photo)

A LAKE in Vavdi village of Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar burst its banks on Saturday after heavy rainfall in the district.

The collapse of the lake’s retaining wall led to the water in the local reservoir flooding the village and water entering homes and connecting roads. SP Premsukh Delu told The Indian Express that police personnel were on the spot and that no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Surendranagar was one of several districts in Saurashtra to be on red alert and received heavy rainfall on Saturday along with Rajkot and Morbi, and more expected on Sunday as well.