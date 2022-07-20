Gujarat: Red alert issued in various districts from July 23 to 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for Kutch, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Aravalli on July 23, while heavy rainfall is expected in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka on July 24.

Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, during the daily briefing, said that as per directions of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel all the administrations concerned have been alerted and asked to remain prepared.

“For July 22 till 23 morning heavy rainfall is expected in 5 districts of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Tapi but at isolated places. So residents need not worry. However, from July 23 8.30 am till July 24 8.30 am – red alert for Kutch, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli has been issued. All district administrations concerned have been alerted and are prepared,” Trivedi said.

Similarly, Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka are on red alert between July 24 and July 25 morning as heavy rainfall with high velocity winds are expected in these districts.

IMD has also issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in the districts of North Gujarat including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Porbandar and Morbi along with heavy rain in Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Valsad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and in Diu.

On Wednesday, National Highways were closed in Kutch, Dang, Valsad and Panchmahal, he stated.

Since July 7, 70 deaths have been reported from the state due to rain related incidents. Also, 711 cattle deaths are reported.

While 50,000 people were relocated and all have returned to their houses, 1,566 persons were rescued from flood-affected areas during this period.

“While survey for damages is under progress, cash doles to 74,232 persons have been handed out. With water inflow in Ukai dam being high 2 lakh cusec of water is released. This should not worry Surat residents as it is below the danger mark,” he added.

On Wednesday, while light rainfall in 79 talukas was recorded between 6 am till 6 pm highest was in Kaprada in Valsad that received 23 mm, Dholera in Ahmedabad 21 mm and Pardi in Valsad and Vadodara 18 mm each.