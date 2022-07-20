scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Gujarat: Red alert issued in various districts from July 23 to 25

Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, during the daily briefing, said that as per directions of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel all the administrations concerned have been alerted and asked to remain prepared.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 20, 2022 11:36:29 pm
Since July 7, 70 deaths have been reported from the state due to rain related incidents. Also, 711 cattle deaths are reported. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for Kutch, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Aravalli on July 23, while heavy rainfall is expected in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka on July 24.

Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, during the daily briefing, said that as per directions of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel all the administrations concerned have been alerted and asked to remain prepared.

“For July 22 till 23 morning heavy rainfall is expected in 5 districts of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Tapi but at isolated places. So residents need not worry. However, from July 23 8.30 am till July 24 8.30 am – red alert for Kutch, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli has been issued. All district administrations concerned have been alerted and are prepared,” Trivedi said.

Similarly, Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka are on red alert between July 24 and July 25 morning as heavy rainfall with high velocity winds are expected in these districts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

IMD has also issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in the districts of North Gujarat including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Porbandar and Morbi along with heavy rain in Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Valsad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and in Diu.

On Wednesday, National Highways were closed in Kutch, Dang, Valsad and Panchmahal, he stated.

Since July 7, 70 deaths have been reported from the state due to rain related incidents. Also, 711 cattle deaths are reported.

While 50,000 people were relocated and all have returned to their houses, 1,566 persons were rescued from flood-affected areas during this period.

“While survey for damages is under progress, cash doles to 74,232 persons have been handed out. With water inflow in Ukai dam being high 2 lakh cusec of water is released. This should not worry Surat residents as it is below the danger mark,” he added.

More from Ahmedabad

On Wednesday, while light rainfall in 79 talukas was recorded between 6 am till 6 pm highest was in Kaprada in Valsad that received 23 mm, Dholera in Ahmedabad 21 mm and Pardi in Valsad and Vadodara 18 mm each.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement