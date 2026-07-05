Red alert for Dang, Navsari and Valsad as heavy rain continues to batter Gujarat

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A woman died in a wall collapse incident in Amreli district on Sunday as heavy rainfall continued to batter various parts of Gujarat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert – meaning extremely heavy rainfall – in the districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad for Monday.
Several talukas of Amreli including Rajula, Dhari, Khambha, Lilia, Bagasara, Savarkundla, Jafarabad recorded rainfall measuring between 8.98 inch (228 mm) and 3.82 inch (97 mm) from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
A woman, identified as Manguben Chakurbhai Maguda, 29, from Giniya village in Savarkundla talluka of Amreli district died after the wall of the cattle-cum-cooking shed fell on her on Sunday morning.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar, Una in Gir Somnath (91 mm), Vijaynagar in Sabarkantha (89 mm), Mahuva in Bhavnagar (62 mm), Gir Gadhada in Gir Somnath (60 mm), Kaprada in Valsad (51 mm) and Amreli 51 mm, Kodinar in Gir Somnath (50 mm) in Gir Somnath received heavy rainfall on Sunday.
In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, Khambha in Amreli received the highest rainfall of 197 mm. During the period, four other talukas in Gujarat received over 150 mm rainfall — Rajula in Amreli 171 mm, Una in Gir Somnath 163 mm, Gandevi in Navsari 157 mm and Mahuva in Bhavnagar 154 mm.
A total of 597 people have been shifted to safer places while 60 rescued across Gujarat from July 1 till Sunday. Among these, the highest of 297 persons have been shifted to safer places in Junagadh and 250 people in Gir Somnath district.
While 41 people in Dang district, eight in Gir Somnath and six in Amreli district have been rescued.
Ahmedabad city received an average of 39 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The areas of West, North West and South West zones received highest rainfall with Ognaj recording 105 mm and Gota 72 mm and Memnagar 58.5 mm (all in North West zone), West zones’ Ranip 66 mm), Chandkheda 54.5 mm) and Motera 45.5 mm rainfall, South West zone’s Sarkhej (60.5 mm), Jodhpur (55 mm) and Bopal 53 mm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad for Monday. An orange alert (very likely rainfall) has been issued in the districts of Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath for July 6.
Other districts across the state too are expected to receive heavy rainfall.
For July 7, a red alert has also been issued by the IMD for districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad along with an orange alert for Surat and Tapi, Bhavnagar and Amreli.
As the state is expected to receive heavy rainfall till July 9, an orange alert has been issued for Dang, Navsari and Valsad on July 8.
Several weather conditions including a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal coasts, a seasonal trough over southwest Rajasthan to east-central Bay of Bengal, shear zone and off-shore trough over south Gujarat to Karnataka coast from south Gujarat to Kerala coast persist, leading to heavy rainfall across the state, the MD said.
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