Red alert for Dang, Navsari and Valsad as heavy rain continues to batter Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad for Monday (Express Photos by Akash Patil)

A woman died in a wall collapse incident in Amreli district on Sunday as heavy rainfall continued to batter various parts of Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert – meaning extremely heavy rainfall – in the districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad for Monday.

Several talukas of Amreli including Rajula, Dhari, Khambha, Lilia, Bagasara, Savarkundla, Jafarabad recorded rainfall measuring between 8.98 inch (228 mm) and 3.82 inch (97 mm) from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

A woman, identified as Manguben Chakurbhai Maguda, 29, from Giniya village in Savarkundla talluka of Amreli district died after the wall of the cattle-cum-cooking shed fell on her on Sunday morning.