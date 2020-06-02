Gujarat: Rain lashes some districts in state, mercury soars in others

An uprooted tree blocked the road at Ghogha Circle on Monday. (Express photo) An uprooted tree blocked the road at Ghogha Circle on Monday. (Express photo)

Rainfall occurred in districts of Saurashtra, including Bhavnagar and Amreli on Monday, even as temperatures soared to 41.5 degrees Celsius in Surendranagar.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with lightning accompanying strong winds less than 40 kmph may occur in all districts of South Gujarat and in UTs of Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, in districts of North Gujarat, including Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod and Anand; in Saurashtra districts of Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Botd, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and in Diu from June 3 to June 5.

Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Tapi, Narmada, Surat, Bharuch, Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli, Bhavnagar and Amreli for these three days.

Moderate rainfall is forecast in isolated places of Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Rajkot on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures in Ahmedabad and Rajkot was 41.2 degrees Celsius, Gandhinagar and Vallabh Vidyanagar at 40.8, Amreli 40.9 degrees Celsius, Deesa 40.3 degrees Celsius, Kandla Port 39.7, Kandla airport 39.2, Bhuj 39.1and Vadodara 39 degrees Celsius.

Ahmedabad received light rainfall, mainly in the old city areas, while hailstorm was reported in Jamalpur, late on Monday. Rain, accompanied by heavy winds, led to felling of trees in some areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.