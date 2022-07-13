Gujarat rain kills 6 in past 24 hours: Man swept away in Rajkot, 2 missing in Navsari

Six people died in rain-related incidents as downpour continued in several districts in Gujarat in 24 hours, while over 18,000 people were evacuated from the affected areas, officials said. The death toll in rain-related incidents in the state since June 1 has risen to 69.

Besides south and Central Gujarat, heavy rains lashed several areas in Kutch and Rajkot districts. “In rain-related incidents, six more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 69 since June 1 this year in Gujarat,” said State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi after attending a review meeting. As many as 27,896 people were relocated from flood-affected areas in the last few days, of which 18,225 remained in shelters.

State Relief Commissioner P Swaroop said a high alert has been sounded for 18 reservoirs.

A 50-year-old man died after being swept off by floodwaters on a road and four children were injured after a wall collapsed as heavy rain pounded Rajkot city and adjoining Morbi district.

Police said Kishorsinh Jhala (50), a resident of Vinodnagar area on Kothariya Road was killed after he was swept off the Kothariya Road at Nanda Hall circle. “He was riding his bicycle early Tuesday when he was swept away at a flooded section of the road near Nanda Hall. His body was recovered from Aji river near Ramnathpara crematorium around 9.30 am,” said JR Desai, police sub-inspector of Thorala police station.

In Navsari district, schools will remain closed on Wednesday as well, Navsari District Education officer Jayshree Tandel said.

Two labourers working in a shrimp pond on the banks of Ambika river in Machhad village of Navsari district were washed away and efforts were on to rescue them, authorities said.

With Inputs from PTI