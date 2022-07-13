scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Gujarat rain kills 6 in past 24 hours: Man swept away in Rajkot, 2 missing in Navsari

A 50-year-old man died after being swept off by floodwaters on a road and four children were injured after a wall collapsed as heavy rain pounded Rajkot city and adjoining Morbi district.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad/ Surat/rajkot |
July 13, 2022 3:19:06 am
In Navsari district, schools will remain closed on Wednesday as well, Navsari District Education officer Jayshree Tandel said. (Express File Photo)

Six people died in rain-related incidents as downpour continued in several districts in Gujarat in 24 hours, while over 18,000 people were evacuated from the affected areas, officials said. The death toll in rain-related incidents in the state since June 1 has risen to 69.

Besides south and Central Gujarat, heavy rains lashed several areas in Kutch and Rajkot districts. “In rain-related incidents, six more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 69 since June 1 this year in Gujarat,” said State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi after attending a review meeting. As many as 27,896 people were relocated from flood-affected areas in the last few days, of which 18,225 remained in shelters.

State Relief Commissioner P Swaroop said a high alert has been sounded for 18 reservoirs.

A 50-year-old man died after being swept off by floodwaters on a road and four children were injured after a wall collapsed as heavy rain pounded Rajkot city and adjoining Morbi district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...Premium
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leaderPremium
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leader
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tusslePremium
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tussle

Police said Kishorsinh Jhala (50), a resident of Vinodnagar area on Kothariya Road was killed after he was swept off the Kothariya Road at Nanda Hall circle. “He was riding his bicycle early Tuesday when he was swept away at a flooded section of the road near Nanda Hall. His body was recovered from Aji river near Ramnathpara crematorium around 9.30 am,” said JR Desai, police sub-inspector of Thorala police station.

In Navsari district, schools will remain closed on Wednesday as well, Navsari District Education officer Jayshree Tandel said.

Two labourers working in a shrimp pond on the banks of Ambika river in Machhad village of Navsari district were washed away and efforts were on to rescue them, authorities said.

 

More from Ahmedabad

With Inputs from PTI

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement