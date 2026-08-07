Gujarat rain forecast: IMD predicts moderate rainfall next week

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected across the state till August 14. (Express Photo)

AFTER A brief halt, Gujarat is expected to receive moderate rainfall in the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for the northern and central districts on August 8 and 9.

However, there is no red alert issued against heavy rainfall during this period. The state was under a red alert at the end of July, later extended till August 2.

Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30-40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain in districts of Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar is expected on August 8 and 9, the IMD has said.