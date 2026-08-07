Gujarat rain forecast: IMD predicts moderate rainfall next week

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AFTER A brief halt, Gujarat is expected to receive moderate rainfall in the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for the northern and central districts on August 8 and 9.
However, there is no red alert issued against heavy rainfall during this period. The state was under a red alert at the end of July, later extended till August 2.
Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30-40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain in districts of Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar is expected on August 8 and 9, the IMD has said.
Further, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected across the state till August 14.
The monsoon trough extends southeastwards east central Bay of Bengal along aith an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.
“Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours,” the IMD said in the forecast issued on Friday afternoon.
Also, there is a Western Disturbance above mean sea level, it added, leading to the rainfall distribution during the week.
According to the rainfall data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) Gandhinagar, the state has so far received 637 mm or over 70 per cent of season’s average rainfall.
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