IMD sounds red alert for Gujarat’s central, north districts amid heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in the central and northern parts of Gujarat, following similar alerts for Valsad and Navsari in the south over the last two days.
The Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar districts are under red alert until Friday, according to IMD.
“Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of North Gujarat region, namely Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar,” the weather department said.
On Thursday morning, Umbergaon in Valsad recorded 7.2 inches of rainfall within two hours till 8 am. Other talukas of Valsad, including Pardi (3.7 inch), Kaprada (3.3 inch), Nanapondha (3.27 inch), and Dharampur (2.99 inch) received heavy rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar.
Umarpada in Surat district also recorded 5.12 inches of rainfall till 8 am Thursday.
IMD forecasts for other parts
Heavy rain is expected in the districts of Ahmedabad, Anand, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Botad until July 26, while the rest of the state is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
IMD’s red alert is in place for Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar for Thursday, and Dahod and Mahisagar for Friday.
Meanwhile, Sabarkantha Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, and Tapi are on an orange alert Thursday. A similar alert has also been issued for Friday for Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Panchmahal, and Chhota Udepur.
The weather bureau has also issued an orange alert for Sabarkantha and Aravalli on Saturday, and for Banaskantha and Sabarkantha on Sunday.
Trains, roads affected
Several north-bound trains passing through Gujarat were delayed after the railway tracks were flooded amid heavy rain.
The state government announced the closure of 47 panchayat roads to vehicular traffic in Dang district, which borders Maharashtra.
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Motorists have been asked to be careful and follow the necessary instructions. The district administration is taking steps for citizen safety, and work is underway to reopen the roads at the earliest, a government statement said.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More