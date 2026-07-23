IMD sounds red alert for Gujarat’s central, north districts amid heavy rain

IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar, with orange alerts in several Gujarat districts and heavy rain forecast until July 26. (File photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in the central and northern parts of Gujarat, following similar alerts for Valsad and Navsari in the south over the last two days.

The Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar districts are under red alert until Friday, according to IMD.

“Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of North Gujarat region, namely Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar,” the weather department said.

On Thursday morning, Umbergaon in Valsad recorded 7.2 inches of rainfall within two hours till 8 am. Other talukas of Valsad, including Pardi (3.7 inch), Kaprada (3.3 inch), Nanapondha (3.27 inch), and Dharampur (2.99 inch) received heavy rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar.