Gujarat rain: Ahmedabad waterlogged as red alert issued in 8 districts

Waterlogging due to heavy rain near Narayanpura AC Bridge in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express Photo/ Bhupendra Rana)

Heavy rain battered parts of Gujarat for the second time this week starting Thursday night, causing widespread waterlogging, road closures, and uprooted trees across Ahmedabad.

The weather office issued red alerts for Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Aravalli, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Anand and Kheda districts, and forecast moderate rain with thunderstorms till Friday afternoon.

At least four underpasses were shut during peak traffic hours in Ahmedabad following heavy waterlogging, officials said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation later opened the Shahibaug underpass, while Mithakhali, Usmanpura and Akhbarnagar underpasses, connecting major areas of West Ahmedabad, continued to be closed.

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Of the 34 districts, 32 saw an average of 8.69 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. In some places, heavy rainfall affected routine life and led to the cancellation of some scheduled events.