Gujarat: Railway employees to observe ‘Black Day’ today against scrapping of job scheme

The railway employees will observe a ‘Black Day’ on Thursday to protest against cancellation of a scheme that guaranteed employment of safety staff. Liberlised Active Retirement Scheme for Guaranteed Employment for Safety Staff (LARSGESS) was beneficial for children of in-service railway employees, especially trackmen and gangmen.

All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF), which is actively connected with the protest, will send its representatives to various places to organise the ‘Black Day’ protest, according to divisional secretary of Western Railway Employees Union (WREU), H S Pal.

The representative will fan out across various places like Vatva, Kankaria, Kalupur, Asarwa, Sabarmati, Kalol, Mehsana, Palanpur, Radhanpur, Maliya, Dhrangadhra, Viramgam and Gandhidham, and address group meetings there, said Pal. “There are around 4,000 gangmen and trackmen in Gujarat, who will observe Black Day, tomorrow. They will hold meetings and also raise slogans,” said WREU representative Sanjay Suryabali.

AIRF general secretary Shivgopal Mishra has raised the issue with Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani, who will visit various sites in Ahmedabad division for the next three days, Mishra said.

