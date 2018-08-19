Gujarat: Rahul appoints new chiefs of one city, seven district Congress units

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed new presidents for seven districts and one city Congress committees.

Dinesh B. Gadhvi has been appointed president of Banaskantha District Congress Committee, Pankajsinh Vaghela president of Ahmedabad District Congress Committee, Babubhai Rayka president of Surat City Congress Committee, Dinesh Patel president of Valsad District Congress Committee, Siddharth Desai president of Navsari District Congress Committee, Jagdish Patel president of Surat District Congress Committee, Natvarlal R Pokiya president of Junagadh District Congress Committee and Babuji Thakor president of Patan District Congress Committee.

The party had earlier appointed new presidents and reshuffled some other chiefs in 15 districts and cities.

