Gujarat: PUCL seeks details of water campaign in an open letter to CM Vijay Rupani

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) in an open letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has sought the release of details of the work done under the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan 2018 at the earliest, as he had promised during the launch of the campaign.

While the month-long campaign was extended till June 8, the government did not give any authentic details till June 12, the letter points out.

The letter stated that the government figures were released only on June 17 through newspaper reports of a Niti Ayog meeting but no official details were given except what was handed out on the Chief Minister’s website and press notes. The letter also pointed out discrepancies in the May 31 press notes and the details provided by the government at the Niti Ayog meeting.

PUCL claimed that while the government said that 2,000 JCB machines were used, only 527 tractors were used in the campaign. Further, the government had said that it employed three lakh workers, however, according to the letter, only 27,000 persons were employed in the campaign.

According to the letter, most of the work was done through machines, which are not permitted under MNREGA.

The PUCL has asked the CM to declare the names of the 32 rivers that were recharged, the amount of money spent under MNREGA and employment in terms of man days.

