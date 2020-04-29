Gujarat: Psychotropic drugs, codeine worth Rs 3 lakh seized, one held

“In a big blow to illegal trade of psychotropic drugs, Gujarat NCB along with FDA have seized as many as 61,368 tablets of psychotropic drugs and 800 bottles of codeine,” said SK Mishra, zonal director, NCB Ahmedabad zone. (Representational) “In a big blow to illegal trade of psychotropic drugs, Gujarat NCB along with FDA have seized as many as 61,368 tablets of psychotropic drugs and 800 bottles of codeine,” said SK Mishra, zonal director, NCB Ahmedabad zone. (Representational)

Over 61,000 tablets of psychotropic drugs and 800 bottles of codeine were seized in Patan and one person was arrested, in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to NCB officials, the raid was conducted in Patan on April 26 at Sai Kutir Bungalows security office area. Patan police said the accused has been identified as Amit Patel and the total value of seized drugs has been estimated at Rs 3 lakh.

“In a big blow to illegal trade of psychotropic drugs, Gujarat NCB along with FDA have seized as many as 61,368 tablets of psychotropic drugs and 800 bottles of codeine. A Patan resident has been arrested. NCB officers will now interrogate him and further look into the linkages of this illegal drug consignment,” said SK Mishra, zonal director, NCB Ahmedabad zone.

According to Mishra, under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, possession of such psychotropic substances or controlled substances can lead up to rigorous imprisonment of minimum 10 years and fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

“Various inputs suggest that pharmaceutical drugs such as codeine-based cough syrup and other psychotropic substances are notoriously popular among drug abusers who find it easy to procure them through illegal sales by certain unscrupulous elements… These drugs cannot be sold at chemist shops without valid medical prescription,” said Mishra.

