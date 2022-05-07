Gujarat proposes 47 projects worth Rs 3,200 crore under Sagarmala

The Gujarat government has proposed 47 new projects worth Rs 3,200 crore under the Sagarmala programme, said state finance minister Kanu Desai. The new proposals include projects for rail-road connectivity, fish processing center, fish landing center, tourism and sea-plane projects.

There are 75 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore under the Sagarmala programme in the state. Of the 75, 13 projects worth Rs 8,900 crore have been completed; 32 projects worth more than Rs 25,000 crore are under implementation and 30 projects worth Rs 23,000 crore are under development, the minister, who attended the third meeting of the apex committee of National Sagarmala at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, stated in a release. These projects are being implemented by central line ministries, major ports, state maritime board and other state agencies.

Among the projects under implementation is the country’s first Maritime Museum, being developed at Lothal, with a budget allocation of Rs 3,150 crore. During the meeting, Desai pointed out that Gujarat handles close to 40 per cent of India’s cargo and has contributed around 18 per cent of total cargo transported using coastal shipping.