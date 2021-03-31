Professional tax of Rs 80 on those earning Rs 6,000-9,000 a month: Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat charges professional tax ranging between Rs 80 and Rs 200 for those earning monthly salaries of Rs 6,000 and above, finance minister and Deputy CM Nitin Patel said on Wednesday. Patel was speaking on Gujarat State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the state Assembly.

“In Gujarat, this law was earlier part of VAT (Value Added Tax). After GST came into force from 2017, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and other states made changes in their respective state laws to help charge professional tax from firms and entities who migrated into GST regime. So we in Gujarat, are bringing similar amendments that will help us charge professional tax from firms under GST,” said Patel while tabling the Bill.

The minister said no additional burden will be imposed on any entity because of the amendments. “For those with monthly salaries of less than Rs 6,000, no professional tax will be imposed. Those having monthly salaries between Rs 6,000-9,000, professional tax of Rs 80 will be charged per month. Those earning between Rs 9,000 and 12,000 have to pay Rs 150 and those earning more than Rs 12,000 a month, will have to pay Rs 200,” Patel said.



The finance minister said the professional tax was collected by municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats. Though Nitin Patel said there was no increase in the professional tax and the amendments was merely meant to migrate to the GST regime, the opposition Congress opposed the Bill saying that there was disparity in the professional tax being paid by those earning higher monthly incomes and the government was preparing to tax even small vendors. The Bill was later passed by a majority vote.