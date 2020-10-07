Gujarat: Procurement of paddy, bajra, maize at MSP from Oct 16

A farmer works in a rice paddy field. (Express Photo/File)

The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared to buy paddy, maize, bajra, moong, urad and soybean at minimum support price (MSP). Agriculture minister RC Faldu and Food and Civil Supply minister Jayesh Radadiya said that the decision was taken in the meeting of state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

An official release said that the procurement of paddy, bajra, maize will begin on October 16, while the procurement of moong, urad and soybean will begin on November 2. The MSP for paddy will be Rs 1,868 per quintal, Rs 1,850 per quintal for maize, Rs 7,196 per quintal for moong, Rs 6,000 per quintal for urad and Rs 3,880 per quintal for soybean.

The procurement will be done by Gujarat Food & Civil Supply Corporation along with the central government’s NAFED at various procurement centres across the state, the release added.

