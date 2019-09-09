Gujarat: Probe ordered after 28-yr-old man found dead in police station

A probe has been ordered into the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old man who was picked up by the Vallabh Vidyasagar police on Friday night on charges of house break-in and theft.

Dilipsinh Katara (28), a native of Jesadva in Dahod, was found hanging in the lobby of the Vallabh Vidyasagar police station early Saturday morning.

“We picked up Dilip Friday night for questioning. No FIR had been lodged against him. Around 6 am, we found his body hanging in the lobby near the bathroom. We assume he committed suicide. We have registered a case of accidental death in the matter and no suicide note was found from the spot,” said D D Shimpi, station in charge, Vallabh Vidyasagar Police Station.

The family members of Katara, however, alleged that he was tortured by the police which resulted in his death. Dilip was a daily wage labourer who worked in Anand.

“My son was picked up by the police four days ago and since the they have been torturing him. We were not allowed to meet him and on Saturday, we received a call where the police informed us about his death,” said Kamodini Katara, mother of Dilip.

“We have started a probe and will be able to give an update in the next 10-15 days. The post mortem report is not out yet,” said Makrand Chauhan, Superintendent of Police, Anand.