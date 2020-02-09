Ahmedabad: Probe begins after birth certificate mentions Pakistan as newborn’s address

The parents alleged that they have been making futile attempts to get it corrected. The parents alleged that they have been making futile attempts to get it corrected.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated an inquiry into the issuance of a birth certificate where the address of the newborn’s parents who live in Vatva area is mentioned as “Pakistan railway crossing”.

Issued on October 8, 2018 for the baby who was born on October 1, 2018 at AMC-run VS Hospital, the certificate mentions ‘Pakistan railway crossing’ as the address for both the certificate holder and his parents.

The parents alleged that they have been making futile attempts to get it corrected. “We got the birth certificate when my daughter-in-law was discharged from the hospital. We did not notice the error at that time… we have been trying to get it corrected but have not been able to,” said the baby’s grandfather.

On Saturday, the matter was brought to the notice of Congress Behrampura corporator Badruddin Shaikh. “It is surprising that the doctor, who had signed the certificate, issued it before even looking at it. The officials must know that there is no area called Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The officials responsible for the error should be suspended,” said Shaikh.

Dr Bhavin Joshi, additional medical officer health, said, “We are trying to find out who is responsible for the error.” He said the medical superintendent (MS) of VS hospital, Dr Manish Patel, has been asked to head the inquiry. Joshi denied allegations that the the authorities were not rectifying the error.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.