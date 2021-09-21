Gujarat: Probe after ‘mysterious objects’ found floating in sea off Jakhau

Police and other agencies have started an investigation after two mysterious objects were found floating in the sea off the Jakhau coast in Kutch Bhuj on Tuesday.

According to senior police officials, local fishermen alerted the Marine Police posted at Jakhau coast about a cartridge box and a cylindrical object in the Indian waters. Teams of Bomb Disposal Squad and Forensic Sciences Laboratory were roped in to investigate the objects even as the state intelligence bureau and Border Security Force joined the investigation, police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saurabh Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kutch Bhuj, said, “We have found an empty cartridge box meant to carry ammunition for a weapon. Prima facie it appears that it contained bullets meant for a 0.5 calibre weapon, which is typically not used in India. The cylindrical object seems to contain sand, seashells and other objects. The bomb disposal squad was called in to investigate the object first and clear it for FSL experts to probe further. The case is being investigated by marine police.”