Gujarat: Probe after mines supervisor ‘abducted and assaulted’

According to a complaint filed by Pandya, he was questioned and assaulted by the accused group regarding a truck that was intercepted by him for illegal sand mining.

Police have started investigation after a 28-year-old mines supervisor with the department of Geology and Mining in Gandhinagar was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a group of men on Tuesday night, hours after the victim intercepted a truck carrying illegally mined sand in Gandhinagar.

According to an FIR filed at Dabhoda police station in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Kaushal Pandya (28), a resident of Mehsana, who has been working as mines supervisor in Gandhinagar for three years, was abducted by a group of four men, near Lavarpur national highway bridge at Mota Chiloda village in Gandhinagar around 9 pm.

“My job includes taking legal action on behalf of my department against anyone found doing illegal sand mining in Gandhinagar. On Tuesday around 11 am, we intercepted a truck on Palaj Basan road carrying around 40 metric tonnes of sand mined illegally. As per procedure, the vehicle was seized and brought to collector office in Gandhinagar,” Pandya said in his complaint.

“Around 8 pm, after office work, a friend of mine — Manu Ode, gave me a lift in his car towards Nana Chiloda where I intended to have dinner. However, our vehicle was intercepted at Lavarpur national highway bridge by an i20 car in which four men stepped out. I could identify one of the four men as Dhruvesh Patel against whom my department had lodged an FIR on May 23 this year for illegal sand mining,” he added.

The complaint further stated, “The men asked me to get out of the car, abducted me in their car and assaulted me for intercepting a truck… Then they took me from Lavarpur to Shahpur intersection and from there to Palaj to Sector 30 in Gandhinagar. They then stopped the vehicle in a compound for some time… by then my security guards and official driver arrived at the spot following a distress call by my friend Manu. The accused then fled the spot.”

Police have booked an accused, Dhruvesh Patel, and three unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 323 for assault, 332 for causing hurt to public servant, 365 for abduction, 506 for criminal intimidation and 120b for criminal conspiracy.