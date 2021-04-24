Gujarat probably has the highest number of oxygen beds: Amit Shah

A covid patient on oxygen support inside an ambulance outside a 1200 bed Covid ward at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat has probably the highest number of oxygen beds in the country, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday after visiting the 900-bed Dhanvantari Covid Care hospital set up jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Gujarat University and the state government at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ahmedabad.

“The number of ICU beds is also high. The Tata Trust will set up another 1,200-bed hospital in Gandhinagar on the helipad ground. The Trust will bear the expenses while DRDO will build the facility with 600 ICU beds,” Shah told reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior state officials.

The GU facility that will be operational from Saturday has 250 ICU beds, he said adding that all the beds at the hospital are equipped with oxygen facilities.

“Covid cases are increasing very speedily across the country. Gujarat, too, is witnessing a surge… and is prepared very well to face this,” he added.

Shah, who is also the local Lok Sabha representative, said isolation centres will be set up by the Karnavati Club, ADC Bank, Gujarat State Co-operative Bank and Umiya Pariwar. Expenses for primary treatment, medicines and meals will be borne by the Gujarat government.

A toll free number will be launched in two days with over 50 senior doctors who will guidance to patients in home isolation. The doctors who are MD and are lung experts will be available on the toll free number.

Shah said a medical consultancy will also be launched through call centre mode in two days. Also, a strategy will be created to check wastage of Remedesivir injection and oxygen. He also appealed to doctors to use Remdesivir injection only when required and asked them to follow the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) guidelines.

The new Covid hospital, which will function as a referral hospital with intensive and critical care facilities, including 150 ICU beds with ventilators, will have only secondary care and no out-patient department (OPD).

“The triage will start functioning from tomorrow as admissions will be through 108 service. We have ready oxygen supply,” Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya told The Indian Express. The hospital was set up in 10 days.

Over 200 medical and paramedical staff would be stationed at the hospital, including over 50 doctors and duty medical officers.

“A team of dedicated officers of DRDO is working day and night in coordination with various departments of Government of Gujarat and Gujarat University for setting up of this hospital, a key initiative to fight Covid on the direction of Honourable PM. Let us stay strong, disciplined and cooperate with the guidelines…,” Dr G Satish Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, said in a statement.

Over 185 NSS volunteers from the Gujarat University have also come forward to support the operations.

It also has an oxygen tank of a 35kl with an additional 15MT oxygen supply being made available for housing 900 patients.