Gujarat: Principal ‘dies by suicide’ inside school, probe on

Damor, originally a resident of Malpur in Aravalli district, was appointed the principal of Kukarda School four years ago and had been living with her husband and two children in Naswadi.

The Chhota Udepur district police Wednesday began a probe into the alleged suicide of the principal of a government school in Kukarda village of Naswadi taluka of the tribal district. Bhavna Damor, who is in her mid-30s, allegedly hung herself inside the toilet of the Kukarda Government Secondary School on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after sending text messages wishing two of her relatives for their birthday.

Naswadi police station officers, who registered a case of accidental death and begun probe, confirmed that a suicide note running into four pages was recovered from the woman’s body but did not reveal any reasons for her suicide.

A police official from Naswadi told The Indian Express, “The suicide note does not specify any reasons for her suicide. She has not blamed anyone but apologised to her family and friends for taking the extreme step… We have launched further investigation, questioning the deceased’s husband and other school teachers. Her husband has said that they did not have any marital discord or family issues, but she had been extremely stressed since the last few days due to work related problems.”

Damor, originally a resident of Malpur in Aravalli district, was appointed the principal of Kukarda School four years ago and had been living with her husband and two children in Naswadi.

“The deceased had wished two relatives for their birthday at around 9.25am after arriving at school,” a police officer said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy and further probe is underway.

Damor’s parents, who live in Aravalli, have also been informed about her death, police said.