Gujarat: Principal arrested for ‘molesting’ 10-year-old girl on school premises

A 56-year-old principal of a primary school in Jamnagar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl inside the school premises.

According to police, on Monday, the accused principal called the child to the school and allegedly molested her.

On Tuesday, the child narrated the incident to her parents. Taking cognisance, an FIR was lodged at the police station concerned on Thursday under Indian Penal Code Section 354A for sexual harassment and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

“The child’s parents have submitted a complaint stating that she was called to the school by the principal on Monday even as the school was shut for months. The principal allegedly promised her better marks in future exams and touched her inappropriately. We have arrested the accused and he has been remanded in custody for five days,” said a police officer.

