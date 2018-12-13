Gujarat: Priest gets life time for fake notes

An Ahmedabad district court has sentenced a priest to life imprisonment in a fake currency case. Shailesh S Raval was arrested by the ATS in October 2015 from Sayla in Surendranagar district and colour printers and papers among other paraphernalia were seized from his possession. Court records state that Raval, used to live in the backyard of the Laxminarayan temple where he was working as a priest. The FIR stated that the ATS had recovered 102 fake currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination from his possession.

Additional Sessions Judge B N Somani had found Raval guilty of the crime that affects the economy of the country and sentenced him to life imprisonment on December 4. Public prosecutor Raviraj Thakar said that “normally the courts sentence 10 to 12 years of jail in such cases but this was treated as a rare case and hence the life term jail was awarded to the convict.”

The other accused have not yet been arrested.