Gujarat preparing for 2036 Olympics, committee to visit in 2025: AG to HC

Gujarat is preparing for the 2036 Olympics and representatives from the International Olympic Committee is scheduled to visit the state in 2025, the advocate general informed the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday.

The HC was hearing a petition by Cube Construction Engineering Limited, challenging its disqualification during technical evaluation in relation to a tender by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the development of a state-of-the art sports complex at Naranpura.

Justifying the state’s need for a “sports complex of international standards”, AG Kamal Trivedi, appearing on behalf of the AMC along with AMC counsel GH Virk, informed the court that “we (Gujarat) are preparing for the Olympics of 2036” and that the “Olympic Committee will visit in 2025”.

A tender was floated for the construction of the sports complex and allied construction at an estimated cost of Rs 584.25 crore with a completion period of 30 months. One of the conditions in the tender for the qualifying bidder was the bidder’s prior experience in constructing a sports complex of international standards with indoor and outdoor games within the past seven years.

The tender also included a condition that the tendering agency, AMC in this case, was not liable to disclose reasons for disqualification after technical evaluation, in case of disqualification of a bidder.

The court is due to take up the petition for further hearing on April 20.