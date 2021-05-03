Gujarat: Pradipsinh Jadeja visits Bharuch hospital

A day after 18 people, including 16 Covid-19 patients, died in a fire incident at Patel Welfare Covid Hospital in Bharuch, State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja visited the hospital on Sunday. Jadeja was accompanied by Minister of

State (MoS) Cooperation, Youth, Sports and Cultural Activities Ishwarsinh Patel.

Sixteen Covid-19 patients and two nurses were killed as a major fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital in Bharuch district in the early hours of Saturday.

Sources said there were 24 patients in the ICU ward when the fire broke out at the Covid wing of the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch.

As per a statement released by the information department, Jadeja and Patel visited the hospital on Sunday and took stock of the current situation.

“After visiting the Patel Welfare Hospital, the two also visited the Civil Hospital and Government Engineering College Girl’s Hostel Covid Care centre to take stock of the facilities being provided over there,” said a statement from info department on Sunday.