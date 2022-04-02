Gujarat: Power tariff to remain same in 2022-23

The Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) has not raised the power tariff for consumers of state-owned discoms and Torrent Power Limited — that supplies power to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat — for the year

2022-23.

However, the FPPPA (Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment) charges are bound to rise. For state owned discoms, the commission has approved power purchase cost at Rs 4.57 per unit and the base FPPPA charges at Rs 1.9 for the year 2022-23.

For Torrent Power Limited, the power purchase cost is Rs 4.88 per unit and the base FPPPA for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar is approved at Rs 2.02 per unit and for Surat, the FPPPA approved is Rs 1.48 per unit. KK Bajaj, an expert on electricity and regulatory issues claimed that during the last six years, there has been a indirect increase of 35 percent in power tariff. “The FPPPA charges that were Rs 1.2 per unit in 2016, is now Rs 2 per unit,” he added.

In other orders, the transmission charges of GETCO has marginally been reduced from existing Rs 4,252.37 per day to Rs 4,047.6 per day for 2022-23.