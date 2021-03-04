Gujarat: Posts still vacant, focus on infra of Medicity, new posts

The audit had also revealed that provision for emergency ramp as fire escape was not made in any of the buildings of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

EVEN AS over 23 percent of existing sanctioned posts by the Gujarat health department across facilities remain vacant, the latest budget has further provisioned for new staff across medical colleges attached hospitals including Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS). Meanwhile, Rs 40 crore has been provisioned for construction of Maternity Child Hospital with capacity of 500 beds at PDU Hospital, Rajkot, along the lines of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

PM Narendra Modi’s dream project of Ahmedabad Medicity continues to be in budget focus, with Rs 87 crore provisioned for upgrading the facilities and altering the construction at New Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad with 1200-bed capacity and Rs 20 crore proposed for ‘modern and technical equipments’ at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. Another Rs 20 crore has been provisioned for providing equipments and machinery at three centres of Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI) – Ahmedabad (part of Medicity campus), Rajkot and Siddhpur. Rs 20 crore has also been provisioned for equipments for Kidney Hospital at Medicity campus.

Notably, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for financial year 2017-18 had flagged serious discrepancies in three hospital constructions, namely of the Gujarat Medical Education Research Society (GMERS) Hospital, Vadnagar, Gujarat Cancer Research Institute, Ahmedabad and the 1200-bed Civil Hospital. The audit had also revealed that provision for emergency ramp as fire escape was not made in any of the buildings of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Three crore rupees has been provisioned for the creation of 149 new posts for strengthening services of Medical Colleges attached Hospitals under Medical Education and Research, which will include posts of fire safety officers (outsourced), deputy mamlatdar, pharmacists, professors, medical officers, lab technicians, speech therapists, audiologists, clerks and data entry operators.

The health department in an affidavit filed before the Gujarat High Court during the hearing of a suo-motu petition related to Covid 19 last month, had submitted that 55 posts were vacant of the total 96 sanctioned across 10 district and sub-district hospitals upgraded from CHCs (57 per cent vacancy) and 23 percent vacancy remained in different cadres of health services in Gujarat.

With Rs 11,323 crore provisioned overall for the health and family welfare department, focus has been drawn towards GMERS hospitals and medical colleges. Rs 10 crore has been provisioned in a proposal to provide staff to upgrade district hospitals of Navsari, Porbandar, Rajpipla (Narmada district), Godhra (Panchmahal district) and Morbi under GMERS and Rs 37.66 crore has been provisioned for a proposal to establish and upgrade District Hospital into New Medical Colleges at Godhra and Morbi under GMERS.

It has also been proposed to create new posts for six GMERS Medical Colleges at Sola-Ahmedabad, Gotri-Vadodara, Vadnagar-Mehsana, Himmatnagar-Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.