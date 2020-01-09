Gujarat: Postmortem held on Dalit woman found hanging from tree in Modasa

The body of the 19-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Modasa on January 5, four days after she went missing from Modasa. (Representational Image) The body of the 19-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Modasa on January 5, four days after she went missing from Modasa. (Representational Image)

Around 100-200 people, mostly from the Dalit community, thronged the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus where the dead body of a Dalit woman from Modasa taluka of Aravalli district was brought for postmortem. The body of the 19-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Modasa on January 5, four days after she went missing from Modasa.

Initially, police did not register an FIR in the case. However, following a protest by hundreds of Dalits from the region in front of the police station Tuesday, police registered a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder against four persons from the region under the provisions of IPC and Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following the registration of FIR, the body was brought to Ahmedabad Civil hospital as the family members of the deceased wanted the postmortem to be done by a panel of doctors. The postmortem was conducted on Wednesday.

A close relative of the deceased, who is also a complainant in the case, said, “The PM was conducted today (Wednesday) and we are yet to receive the report. We will decide on receiving the body after we get the postmortem report and discussing the matter with community elders and family members.”

Top sources said that “asphyxia as a result of hanging” has come out as the cause of death of the deceased girl. However, the sources added, other details, including if she was raped, will be clear only once the postmortem report is out.

