Gujarat: Post Congress rout, Alpesh Thakor meets Nitin with MLA

Speculation of former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor of joining the ruling BJP gained traction on Monday after Radhanpur MLA met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at the latter’s office in Gandhinagar along with Congress MLA from Bayad MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor. The meeting lasted for almost an hour.

Advertising

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the rout of Congress in the state as well country-wide in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. Just before the elections, OBC leader Alpesh had resigned from the party along with two other MLAs — Dhavalsinh Thakor and Bharatji Thakor. The three, however, did not resign from the Assembly, and continue to be MLAs.

Alpesh, however, played down the political significance of Monday’s meeting, saying that he had met the Deputy CM to make a representation of issues like education plaguing his constituency. The BJP also said that Alpesh meeting Patel had nothing to do with any political alignment. “The meeting was to discuss problems of his constituency,” said BJP spokesperson Prashant Vala.

However, Deputy CM Patel did not say that there was no discussion on Alpesh joining the BJP. “There are discussions on all issues during such meetings. More so, after the elections as to how did it go, who performed how and future prospects,” Nitin Patel told The Indian Express when asked if there was discussion on Alpesh Thakor joining BJP.

Advertising

Bayad MLA Dhavalsinh said that Alpesh had gone to meet Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama for a government school issue in Santalpur taluka. “I had gone to meet the Deputy Chief Minister for getting approval of a few roads projects in my constituency which could not be done earlier due to the prevalence of the model code of conduct. It was at Nitin Patel’s office that we both met where Alpeshbhai (Thakor) was already there and discussing issues of two to three villages of his constituency,” he said.

“If somebody wants to join BJP he will not visit a senior BJP leader like Nitin Patel in his office during the day, but instead meet him in the night, away from public eye,” Dhavalsinh told The Indian Express.

Alpesh had joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections in the state and went to win from Radhanpur. The OBC leader, who heads Gujarat Kshatrya Thakor Sena, was also made Congress secretary in charge of Bihar. After quitting the party, Alpesh is said to have played a key role in the victory of BJP candidates in constituencies like Banaskantha and Patan where he is said to be behind fielding Independent candidates to cut Congress votes.