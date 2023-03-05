Gujarat Pollution Control Board engineer arrested in graft case

Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday arrested a Class II senior environmental engineer of Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) in Porbandar for having disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crore.

The accused, Anilkumar Shah, was booked in 2022 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Shah held the position of member-secretary of the GPCB between 2006 and 2020, as per a press release from the ACB. During this tenure, Shah allegedly misused his position and gathered properties worth Rs 3.57 crore, which was disproportionate to his income.

As per the release, Shah’s properties were worth 98.07 per cent more than his known sources of income. He was alleged to have bought the properties under his and his family members’ names.

Shah moved the Gujarat High Court against the case and applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted. He then appeared before the bureau before his arrest.