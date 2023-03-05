scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Gujarat Pollution Control Board engineer arrested in graft case

The accused, Anilkumar Shah, was booked in 2022 for having disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crore

Gujarat Anti-Corruption BureauThe accused, Anilkumar Shah, was booked in 2022 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (File)
Listen to this article
Gujarat Pollution Control Board engineer arrested in graft case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday arrested a Class II senior environmental engineer of Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) in Porbandar for having disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crore.

The accused, Anilkumar Shah, was booked in 2022 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Shah held the position of member-secretary of the GPCB between 2006 and 2020, as per a press release from the ACB. During this tenure, Shah allegedly misused his position and gathered properties worth Rs 3.57 crore, which was disproportionate to his income.

As per the release, Shah’s properties were worth 98.07 per cent more than his known sources of income. He was alleged to have bought the properties under his and his family members’ names.

Also Read
102% rise in average cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power betwe...
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge
VMC swings into action after woman killed in cattle attack
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...

Shah moved the Gujarat High Court against the case and applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted. He then appeared before the bureau before his arrest.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 12:34 IST
Next Story

Mother outsmarts son using science trick, wins $100

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close