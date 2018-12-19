Gujarat: Pollution board tells VMC to regulate debris dumping in Vishwamitri river

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has served a notice to Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), asking it to regulate better waste management of debris dumped in Vishwamitri river here.

Based on complaints received by the board from environmentalists from the city, vigilance officers from the Vadodara office had visited various locations in the city from where the Vishwamitri river passes and which is accessible by people. Following the investigation, a detailed report was submitted to the GPCB member secretary, K C Mistry. “Our vigilance officers were appointed to investigate the allegations we had received. And based on the detailed report that we had received from them, we had sent a notice to the municipal corporation. According to the notice served, the Corporation has to send us a time-bound action plan to develop infrastructure and processing plants to manage the waste generated by construction and demolition, within 15 days. Based on that further action will be taken,” said a senior official from GPCB.

One of the memorandums received by the GPCB dated June 14, 2018 reads, “According to a Gujarat Ecological Society report, Vadodara has lost about 44,00,000.00 square-feet of its total ponds/talaav area in the last twelve years, much of this due to illegal or legalised dumping by the VMC and unscrupulous citizens too. Sixteen out of 41 ponds do not exist anymore. The Vishwamitri River and its environs (tributaries, ravines, and wetlands) have been used as the dumping grounds for solid and liquid wastes and, especially, construction debris for the last several decades. However, the situation has exacerbated in the last few (years) since demolition and renovation activities have increased in the city. All this leads to serious environmental problems and health issues.”

Of all the locations investigated, seven spots were identified as critical where demolition and construction debris were dumped, including Vishwamitri river bed near SSG hospital, underneath Bheemnath Bridge, near Ratri Bazaar, underneath Jetalpur bridge, underneath Vishwamitri bridge close to Kalyannagar, near Hastinapur society in Karelibaug and inside the MS University premises.

According to Centre’s Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules of 2016, the local administrative body is responsible for managing the construction and demolition waste. The local body is also responsible to have proper infrastructure to aid in recycling and reusing the waste generated rather than dumping them. The corporation on its part has already decided to install 25 CCTV cameras across the Vishwamitri river bed to keep an eye on people dumping the debris and those found doing so will be penalised.

Reacting to the notice, VMC’s Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said: “We are now planning to install a higher barrier specifically at places mentioned in the GPCB report. Eventually we will be moving towards the processing and recycling of the construction and demolition waste.”