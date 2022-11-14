Gujarat polls: ‘Will hang Ajmal Kasab but worship Abdul Kalam’, says BJP’s Mandvi candidate

Anirudh Dave, the BJP candidate from the Muslim-dominated Mandvi seat in Kutch, said Monday that he will “hang Ajmal Kasab”, referring to the terrorist hanged for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, and added that he will also “build temples for Abdul Kalam”, in what was a reference to India’s former President.

Speaking at an election gathering in Mandvi Assembly constituency, Dave described himself as a “Brahmin” and said, “Do not get carried away by rumours. Some are saying that the Jain community is unhappy (with my candidature). That is not true. The community has already honoured me and they are present at this gathering too. Members of the Lohana community are also present here.” Dave said his attempt will be to take all communities together.

“I have told members of the minority community to come and join,” he added at the event at which Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present. “I have told my friends that I am very against Ajmal Kasab, but I am a worshiper of Abdul Kalam. Ajmal Kasab will not be allowed, we will hang him. Temples will be built for Abdul Kalam, and he will be worshipped. There is no opposition against any religion, caste or language or sect. We are moving ahead with nationalism,” he added.

Dave said the Mandvi constituency, which also includes Mundra, has always sided with the BJP since 1985 (barring 2002 when the Congress candidate emerged victorious by a thin margin) and wished that he would win by 25,000 votes which will be more than the victory margin of sitting BJP MLA Virendrasinh Jadeja. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had dropped the sitting MLA Tarachand Chheda in favour of Jadeja.

Chief minister Patel said his government helped the Narmada waters reach Mod Kuba village and is now building a 30,000 MW hybrid energy park in Kutch. “We have seen a number of elections where issues of religion or caste or region are brought in to fight the polls. But now, a new politics of development is here and you all have trusted it,” Patel remarked. He pointed out that only Kutch has a dairy that can collect and process camel milk in the state.