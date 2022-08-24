Gujarat polls: Rahul to launch Congress campaign, party to pitch Rajasthan model against BJP’s state model

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s campaign for the Gujarat Assembly election, scheduled in December this year, in Ahmedabad on September 5, said senior party leaders Wednesday.

In a press conference at Shahibaug in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior observer of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal indicated that the party is also banking on the Rajasthan government to present a “Rajasthan Model” of governance to be pitched against the BJP’s Gujarat model.

“There is a clear anti-incumbency feeling in Gujarat. The BJP keeps talking about its Gujarat model however Congress has exposed this model for the entire country to see. Nine months ago, they changed the entire cabinet including the chief minister. What does it show? Just recently, they changed two cabinet ministers. There is clear-cut anti-incumbency and Congress is going to win the elections this time,” said Venugopal.

“From today onwards, we are starting a 90-day countdown where we have chalked out the programme for each day. We will show the people of Gujarat that Congress is serious about exposing the BJP Model. Recently, 70 people died of hooch in the land of Gandhi. Gujarat has become a hub of the drug mafia. We have to protect the legacy of Gujarat through the policies of Congress. On September 5, Congress is going to launch a massive campaign for the elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Ashok Gehlot said the manifesto of Congress for the Gujarat Assembly election will feature the work carried out by his government in Rajasthan.

“Many people try to spread the misconception that the Congress is not serious about elections. Decades ago, we used to feel jealous about the road infrastructure of Gujarat as compared to Rajasthan. Today, the situation has reversed. This time Rahul Gandhi has expressed his desire that our party’s manifesto for Gujarat polls must be made as per the wishes of the people. So, the responsibility has been given to Deepak Babaria who is travelling across the state to understand the expectations of the people,” said Gehlot.

“Some of those works carried out in Rajasthan will also feature in Gujarat’s manifesto so that the people put pressure on the Gujarat government for accountability, especially the youth who are seeking jobs,” he added.

Advertisement

Among the schemes from Rajasthan to be replicated in Gujarat, Gehlot said, will be the public health model of Rajasthan, known as “Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana”, which he said “is one of its kind in the country”.

The Rajasthan chief minister said the party’s manifesto for Gujarat will also include the old age pension scheme of Rajasthan and the Rs 5 bonus for every litre of milk to dairy farmers.

“Farmers in Gujarat have long demanded that they should get electricity supply in the daytime rather than at night. We have started the same in Rajasthan and this will also be implemented in Gujarat,” he said.

Advertisement

“On the lines of MNREGA, we have started Indira Gandhi Shehri Rojgar Yojana in Rajasthan where we give 100 days of employment guarantee. We have also started English education in government schools in villages and this is a revolutionary step whose impact will be seen after 10-15 years. All these will be included in our party’s manifesto for Gujarat.”

The party has already constituted a screening committee for Gujarat to select candidates for ticket allocation. Congress MLA from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala has been made the chairman and Shivajirao Moghe and Jai Kishan have been appointed as members of the screening committee.

AICC in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Jagdish Thakor, and Sukhram Rathva, Leader of Opposition in Gujarat, as well as AICC secretaries incharge of Gujarat have been appointed as ex-officio members of the screening committee.