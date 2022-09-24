Gujarat Polls: Public will decide in Dec if they want their own kids to be prominent, says Manish Sisodia

The Gujarat Assembly elections in December will decide whether the public wants BJP leader Amit Shah’s son, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son or their own children to become a prominent figure in the future, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in Patan district of North Gujarat on Friday.

On the third day of his six-day Gujarat tour, Sisodia, who is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said “For BJP workers, I want to tell you that only (AAP convener and Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal ji can give you good schools for your children and good hospitals.”

Addressing a public rally at Balisana in Patan, Sisodia said, “This time’s change is not a change of party but rather a change for your household. Till now, the only change that has been happening is either make Sonia Gandhi’s son a big man or make Amit Shah’s son a big man. First time, Kejriwalji is coming and saying that you vote, and your child will be a big man…”

He added, “Making your child a big man is not something that the Congress, the BJP or the AAP can do… Only a school and college can… There is a Mehsana BJP leader, who I won’t name since you know it. This leader, before coming into politics owned a four bigha land, today he owns 1,000 bighas. Here leaders become rich.”

In his second public address at Unjha, Sisodia continued, “If you vote for the BJP, then Amit Shah’s son becomes a big man. If you vote for Congress then Sonia Gandhi’s children become big.”

Continuing with education as the primary plank of his campaign, Sisodia said at Balisana, “The Gujarat government has not created a post for computer teachers in government schools in the 21st century. If someone in the world hears that there is no computer teacher in a state in India, they will laugh at us. If you are not teaching children in the 21st century about computers, what are you teaching them? If you don’t have posts for computer teachers in the 21st century, then shame on such education and shame on such government. I am worried.”

Sisodia also visited the Umiya Mata Temple at Unjha in Patan and addressed a second public rally at Unjha

“I’m seeing politics change. I started working in 2013 and today we can’t believe that we are seeing a day when we are talking about schools from a political stage,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Isudan Gadhvi, AAP national joint general secretary, who has been accompanying Sisodia in his Gujarat tour so far, met protesting mid-day meal workers outside the Patan collector’s office.

Speaking to media persons outside the collector’s office, Gadhvi said, “They are demanding higher wages, lower gas cylinder rates, and it is only natural that their demands are met. I promise that within two months of AAP coming into power in Gujarat, we will fulfil all their demands, will get them the right vegetables,…we will ensure to bring children out of malnutrition by providing quality food.”