Updated: July 19, 2022 5:49:48 pm
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Surat on July 20 and 21 to announce the first “guarantee scheme” of his party in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly election to be held later this year.
This will be Kejriwal’s sixth visit to Gujarat since April this year, as the AAP is attempting to project itself as the third front in the state ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in December.
In a press conference held at the AAP Gujarat headquarters in Ahmedabad, the party’s state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said Kejriwal will arrive at Surat airport on the night of July 20. “Arvind Kejriwal will be welcomed by our party workers at Surat airport around 8.30 pm on July 20. He will address a town hall event in Surat city the next day where he will make a major announcement on the first guarantee scheme in Gujarat. He is also expected to hold an important meeting with state leaders regarding the upcoming elections,” Sorathiya said.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a jibe at the AAP asking voters to be wary of “free revdi” (freebies) offered by certain political parties. In reply, AAP workers staged protests in three cities in Gujarat on Monday.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Latest News
Mahesh Babu shares photo with Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara: ‘One with the fam…’
Gujarat polls: Kejriwal to announce AAP’s first ‘guarantee scheme’ in Surat on Thursday
‘Bring 500 change’: Woman left in splits as she receives cake with delivery instructions
Bengaluru: Minor taken into custody for sending hoax bomb threat email to school
In six months, Mumbai airport sees 132% growth in passenger traffic
Emilia Clarke opens up about losing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain following aneurysm; know what it means
Netflix’s Persuasion makes a criminal mockery of human pathos in Jane Austen’s most complex novel of love and grief
Shinde govt’s direct election move a strike at Congress, NCP hold on grass-roots
LG to launch new Gram laptops during Amazon Prime Day 2022 in India
NEET-UG: Centre seeks clarifications from Tamil Nadu govt on anti-NEET bill
Britain records highest ever temperature as heatwave intensifies
In Maharashtra, two friends bring out a ‘tomato diary’ to guide farmers