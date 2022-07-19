Gujarat polls: Kejriwal to announce AAP’s first ‘guarantee scheme’ in Surat on Thursday

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Surat on July 20 and 21 to announce the first “guarantee scheme” of his party in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly election to be held later this year.

This will be Kejriwal’s sixth visit to Gujarat since April this year, as the AAP is attempting to project itself as the third front in the state ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in December.

In a press conference held at the AAP Gujarat headquarters in Ahmedabad, the party’s state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said Kejriwal will arrive at Surat airport on the night of July 20. “Arvind Kejriwal will be welcomed by our party workers at Surat airport around 8.30 pm on July 20. He will address a town hall event in Surat city the next day where he will make a major announcement on the first guarantee scheme in Gujarat. He is also expected to hold an important meeting with state leaders regarding the upcoming elections,” Sorathiya said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a jibe at the AAP asking voters to be wary of “free revdi” (freebies) offered by certain political parties. In reply, AAP workers staged protests in three cities in Gujarat on Monday.