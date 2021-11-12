Gujarat polls: ECI conducts drive with NCC for enrolling first-time voters

Ahead of next year’s Gujarat Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India conducted a special drive to enrol first-time voters at National Cadet Corps (NCC) campus at Law Garden in Ahmedabad on Friday, official sources said.

“We are presently conducting a campaign for electoral roll revision. Under this campaign, we take help of other non-political organisations like NCC, NSS (National Service Scheme) or Blind People’s Association. So today, we had sought the help of NCC — which has 70,000 cadets across the state — to help enrol those who will turn 18 or 19 by January 1, 2022,” said R K Patel, additional Chief Electoral Officer, who oversaw the drive.

The process of enrolment can be done both online and offline.

“We had set up a facilitation desk at NCC to spread awareness and for spot enrolment as well,” Patel added.

The ECI is conducting a month-long enrolment drive in Gujarat which will end on November 30.

The drive will see both addition and deletion of voters. There will be special enrollment days on November 14, 21, 27 and 28 where booth-level officers will remain present in all the polling booths across Gujarat and citizens can reach out to make changes or additions to the voters list.

A final electoral list will be published on January 5, 2022, which will be used for the upcoming state Assembly polls. “This is a routine exercise that we do every year,” the official added.