Gujarat polls: AIMIM announces candidates for 3 seats, including Vadgam

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday announced three more candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled to be held in December. While Kalpeshbhai Sundhiya will contest from Vadgam, Abbasbhai Nodsola will contest from Sidhpur, and Zainabbibi Shaikh from Vejalpur constituency, the AIMIM said.

AIMIM has so far announced candidates for 14 of the 182 seats.

The reserved seat of Vadgam will witness a contest between Sundhiya, Congress’ Jignesh Mevani, BJP’s Mani Vaghela and AAP’s Dalpat Bhartiya.

Sundhiya is the second Hindu candidate the AIMIM has announced so far, the first being Kaushika Parmar from the reserved seat constituency of Danilimda.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.