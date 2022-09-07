Gujarat polls: AAP releases third list of 10 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday released its third list of ten candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The list features a leader of the fishermen community, a surgeon, a retired mamlatdar, a chartered accountant and a businessman among others. In all, the AAP has announced 39 candidates till now for the election, which will be held across 182 seats.

The third list, announced by Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia, has two candidates from Ahmedabad — Kalpesh Patel Bholabhai, a businessman, for the Vejalpur seat and Dinesh Kapadia, retired mamlatdar, for the Dani Limda seat.

From Porbandar, the party has fielded Jivan Jungi, a prominent fisherman leader. Former Congress spokesperson and businessman Kailash Gadhvi has been nominated as a candidate from the Mandvi seat in Kutch while orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ramesh Patel was given a ticket to contest from the Deesa seat.

Social worker Lalesh Thakkar has been fielded from the Patan seat while Vijay Chavda will fight the polls from the Savli seat in Vadodara. Praful Vasava, who had led the Kevadia Bachao Andolan, has been fielded from Nandod while Bipin Gameti, who heads AAP’s adivasi sangathan, will fight from Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha. Co-operative leader Arvind Gamit has been fielded from Nizar in south Gujarat.

Gadhvi had resigned from Congress in October 2020 after he was denied ticket for the Abdasa bypoll. He was with the Congress for two decades and had served on crucial posts in the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and had headed its CA cell along with being a party spokesperson. He is now the AAP’s treasurer in Gujarat.