Gujarat: Polling peaceful 71 per cent turnout recorded in high-stake Jasdan bypoll

ELECTORAL FATE of Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, his main challenger Avsar Nakia of Congress and six Independents was sealed in EVMs as 71.27 per cent turnout was recorded during polling for the bye-election to Jasdan Assembly constituency in Rajkot district on Thursday. There were 42 complaints of violation of model code of conduct (MCC), but polling remained peaceful.

While no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, police prevented Rutwik Makwana, Congress MLA from Chotila, to enter Jasdan Assembly constituency jurisdiction. “He was trying (to gain) unauthorised access to the Assembly Constituency area which he was not supposed to do. An intimation was given to him to leave the area,” Balram Meena, Rajkot SP told The Indian Express.

Similarly, Congress MLA from Babra Virji Thummar was also prevented by police from roaming in villages, which are part of Jasdan Assembly seat. The Congress MLAs alleged that police were targeting them while turning a blind eye to presence of BJP leaders in the Assembly constituency while polling was in progress.

Returning officer said that 42 complaints of MCC violations were received and that the Election Commission was looking into them.

There are 2,32,166 registered voters in Jasdan constituency. Out of them, 1,65,418 voters exercised their franchise. Of the total voters who cast their votes, 90,199 were men and 75,219 women. Polling percentage of men was 73.82 while it was 68.42 for women. In the first two ours, 15.74 per cent votes had polled. It went up to 36.85 per cent by 12 pm and 50.15 per cent by 2 pm. By 4 pm, 65.04 per cent voters had cast their vote. In the last hour, six per cent more voters exercised their franchise and the overall turnout went up to 71.27 by the time polling ended at 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on Sunday.

This is fourth highest turnout in 15 elections held for Jasdan Assembly constituency since 1962 and marginally lower than 73.44 recorded in the Rajkot constituency during the general Assembly elections in the state a year ago (see box).

Polling had begun on a swift note as people defied cold and lined up at polling booths early in the morning. Huge queues of voters were seen in villages like Viranagar, Panchavada, Jivapar, Sanathali, Atkot, among others.

Mukesh Barvaliya, 40, and his nephew Bhavesh, 33, were among the firsts who cast their votes in Virnagar village of Jasdan taluka. “I feel casting votes is one’s responsibility. Though due to poor monsoon, I have not been able to sow a winter crop as there is no irrigation water available, we are doing the final picking of our cotton sown in monsoon. Since there is work on field, we came early to cast our vote,” Mukesh, who has studied till Class XII, said, adding that he is not happy with the government as he was not getting remunerative prices of his agricultural produce.

In Atkot village, Bharat Khokhariya and his wife Anjana came riding their motorcycle and left in a hurry after casting their votes. “I have to go to Rajkot for some work but I cannot miss exercising my franchise,” said 42-year-old homemaker, who also works on her four-bigha agricultural farm. Her husband is a farmer and also runs an auto-parts shop in Atkot.

“I always used to vote for Kunvarji Bavaliya. He was my school teacher. But I did not like his decision of defecting to the BJP. Rather than Congress party, I used to vote for him as an individual. But this time around, I am not favouring him. I am also not happy with the government as we are not getting good price of our cotton and groundnut,” Anjana, a graduate, added. In Jivapar village, voters seemed to be divided.

Elderly Leela Dholariya said village panchayat of Jivapar supplies water once in 10 days. “How can we store water for so many days? Neither it is the case that they supply amount of water which can be sufficient for 10 days. But as the bye-election came closer, they started distributing water every third day,” she said.

However, Hitesh Vaghasiya, 27, who owns a cotton-ginning factory and also a farmer in Jivapar, said he would vote for Bavaliya. “He is an educated man and a very good human being. In any case, I support the BJP,” he said.

In Jasdan town, the Election Commission has set up a polling station manned by an all-women staff as well as a special polling station for Divyangs or physically-challenged.

There was much enthusiasm among voters in Janada, the native village of Bavaliya, and around 80 per cent polling was reported in the village.

“I gave vote to Bavaliya as he is my younger brother. By blessing of people and our patron goddess, he will win,” said Kesha Bavaliya, the BJP candidate’s cousin brother.

In nearby Asalpur, the village of Congress candidate Nakia, Virsang Makwana, 72, a farmer, said: “It is for the first time that Asalpur is getting so much attention and we owe it to Nakia. Being a fellow resident of Asalpur, he has our support.”