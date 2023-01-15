Gujarat poll result implies Modi will be re-elected PM in 2024, says Shah

BJP’s thumping victory in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections is a sign that Narendra Modi will yet again be elected as the Prime Minister in 2024, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

“These (Gujarat Assembly poll) results are not only important for Gujarat, but for the entire nation as there will be elections in 2024. The entire country is ready to make Modi saheb the Prime Minister again and this message from Gujarat has reached from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya that in 2024 Modi Saheb will again be the Prime Minister,” he said after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development works worth Rs 50 crore at Moti Adraj village in his Lok Sabha constituency.

“The people of Gujarat have finished the poison of casteism. They have given a tight slap to those who gave false promises, hollow promises, and to those who tried to defame Gujarat and Modi saheb,” said Shah. “Let us all together take an oath to make Modi PM again in 2024,” he appealed.

He added that every BJP worker was indebted to Gujarat’s people. “Of the total 40 SC and ST seats, 34 were won by the BJP. It is all due to the development works started by PM Modi—be it roads, water, drainage, parks and others in villages or the new education institutes among other development works. It is all because of these that Gujarat is number one in the country and has the tallest statue (the Statue of Unity), biggest (cricket) stadium (Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera) in the world and GIFT City.”

He also stated that he did not need to list the development works as the public gives a response to whatever good or bad work done by a government in the elections.

Attacking the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, “Gujarat is the only state in the country that has a BJP government for the past 27 years. In the recent elections, Congressmen stitched new clothes… and said “it is our turn this time”. Some new people from Delhi, too, came giving many promises, including freebies. The result was that they were wiped out and the BJP recorded a victory of 156 seats. Under Narandrabhai and Bhupendra Patel’s leadership, Gujarat broke all the previous election records.”

With the increase in Gandhinagar Assembly seats from five to seven under his Lok Sabha membership, Shah said it has put more responsibility on him to do more development work.

“This is the first time that Moti Adraj has recorded this big lead. This seat was not with the BJP but by electing Ritaben (Patel), it is my responsibility to ensure development of this assembly area,” Shah assured the villagers. In 2017, the Gandhinagar North Assembly seat was won by Congress’s CJ Chavda.

Shah also announced to make Gandhinagar plastic-free with the drive set to start from the Gandhinagar North Assembly constituency. Garbage collection tools and vehicles for eight villages were flagged off Sunday.