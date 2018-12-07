Gujarat: Policeman seen in video thrashing ‘bootlegger’, probe ordered

Banaskantha police have ordered a probe into an act of alleged police atrocity after a video surfaced of a policeman brutally beating up a suspected bootlegger.

Advertising

The video shows a policeman in uniform, accompanied with his colleague in plainclothes, dragging the suspected bootlegger on a road where a couple of cars and jeeps are parked. The uniformed policeman is seen tying the legs of the suspect, identified as Sidharjsinh Vaghela, and brutally beating up a man while the policeman in plainclothes is seen grabbing the man’s head. The policemen are seen beating up the man in full public view with passersby stopping by and looking at it.

Sources said that the incident took place at Tharad in Banaskantha on December 4, and the policeman in uniform has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Pratapsinh Devaji. When contacted Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Tharad) Ajit Rajian said, “It appears to be him (ASI Devaji), but we can’t be sure. We have ordered an inquiry and will be able to comment only after the report.”

According to sources, the incident took place when a team led by ASI Devaji intercepted a car allegedly ferrying liquor. Sidharjsinh Vaghela, who was driving the car, was caught by Devaji, while one Bharatbhai Nanji Harijan managed to flee. According to the FIR that was lodged against Vaghela and Harijan by Tharad police, the duo were ferrying beer and country liquor (ghumer) worth Rs 25,200. The FIR stated that the police team had prior information about liquor smuggling and therefore they had cordoned off the road.